Call to boost security for municipal managers after Mpumalanga kidnapping

24 October 2022
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Nkangala district municipal manager Maggie Skosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni were allegedly kidnapped by men impersonating police officers.
Image: Supplied

The Institute for Local Government Management (ILGM) says the alleged abduction of the municipal manager of the Nkangala district municipality in Mpumalanga, Margaret Skosana, and her driver validates its call for the provision of security for municipal managers.

“We call on all law enforcement agencies to work beyond the normal to trace the whereabouts of our colleague and her driver. It can't be there is no strong word from the national justice and security cluster on the action they have taken to recover the missing persons and apprehend the perpetrators,” said ILGM president Max Mbili. 

Skosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni have been missing since Thursday morning. Police have recovered the vehicle in which they were travelling, Skosana’s wheelchair and her bag.

“As local government practitioners, families, friends and relatives of these missing colleagues, we won't rest until justice is served and the perpetrators are apprehended,” said Mbili.

TimesLIVE

 

