Rockstar line-up for Centrestage’s 25th anniversary show
By Herald Reporter - 23 October 2022
The last 25 years has brought with it some memorable music and during that time Centrestage has continued to entertain Gqeberha arts lovers with equally eloquent performances and interpretations from the industry.
So in celebrating its silver jubilee, Centrestage is bringing new a feel-good show aptly titled “The Songs which ROCKED our World”, to the Hellenic Hall this week...
Rockstar line-up for Centrestage’s 25th anniversary show
The last 25 years has brought with it some memorable music and during that time Centrestage has continued to entertain Gqeberha arts lovers with equally eloquent performances and interpretations from the industry.
So in celebrating its silver jubilee, Centrestage is bringing new a feel-good show aptly titled “The Songs which ROCKED our World”, to the Hellenic Hall this week...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics