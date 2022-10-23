Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from midday on Sunday until 5am on Monday.
Load-shedding will then vary between stages 4 and 3 until Wednesday morning.
“Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 12 noon on Sunday until 5am on Monday. Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Monday until 4pm, thereafter increasing to stage 4 until 5am on Tuesday morning.
“Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Tuesday until 4pm, thereafter increasing to stage 4 until 5am on Wednesday morning,” said the power utility.
“The higher load-shedding stages are required to help build up the emergency generation reserves during the week,” it added.
TimesLIVE
Eskom implements stage 4 load-shedding
'Emergency generation reserves need to be built up'
Reporter
Image: 123RF / beercrafter
Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from midday on Sunday until 5am on Monday.
Load-shedding will then vary between stages 4 and 3 until Wednesday morning.
“Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 12 noon on Sunday until 5am on Monday. Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Monday until 4pm, thereafter increasing to stage 4 until 5am on Tuesday morning.
“Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Tuesday until 4pm, thereafter increasing to stage 4 until 5am on Wednesday morning,” said the power utility.
“The higher load-shedding stages are required to help build up the emergency generation reserves during the week,” it added.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics