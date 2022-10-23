Tourism in Nelson Mandela Bay can expect a welcomed boost from abroad as cruise liner season is officially open and dozens of luxury ships are expected to dock in Gqeberha over the next few months.
Mayor Retief Odendaal, along with several representatives from the city and Transnet National Ports Authority, were at the harbour on Saturday to welcome the Hanseatic Spirit as it brought a crowd of visitors, many from Europe, to the Bay.
Odendaal welcomed the captain, crew and passengers, saying the city was excited to receive visitors and use the opportunity to show the city has the infrastructure and capacity to revive tourism.
He said Nelson Mandela Bay and its surroundings were established as a destination with a wide variety of activities to offer, while being one of the most affordable places to visit.
The captain of the Hanseatic Spirit, Jens Troier, praised the port for its hospitality, friendliness and professionalism and said they looked forward to their stay and hoped to return soon.
A further 33 cruise liners are expected to visit the Bay over the next five months, each bringing more tourism and economic opportunity to the Eastern Cape.
Approximately 239 cruise ship call-ins are expected between October and April 2023. The Port of Cape Town anticipates 70 call-ins; the Port of Durban 76, the Port of East London 18, the Port of Mossel Bay 16; the Port of Port Elizabeth 34 and the Port of Richards Bay 25.
In the 2021/22 year, about 20 cruise ships arrived in SA, with 71 call-ins at the various ports.
HeraldLIVE
Cruise liner season a boost for Nelson Mandela Bay tourism
Image: Werner Hills
