Mashatile emphasised the majority of ANC leaders, cadres and members are vehemently opposed to corruption in all its manifestations.
“Accordingly, the ANC distances itself from those within its ranks who have been involved in corruption who are complicit in state capture A list of people implicated in the commission’s report has been provided to the ANC integrity commission,” he added.
On the approach towards implicated members, Mashatile said the party will be guided by the 54th national conference resolution, which resolved to “demand that every cadre accused of, or reported to be involved in, corrupt practices accounts to the integrity commission immediately or faces disciplinary committee processes”.
This, he added, would apply equally to all ANC cadres, including current leaders, former leaders and ANC cadres not in leadership positions.
“As the leadership of the ANC ... we acknowledge these shortcomings of our organisation and we extend a sincere apology to the South African people.
“We further undertake to work alongside all South Africans to ensure that the era of state capture is relegated to history and that the excesses that took place may never again occur in our country,” he said.
TimesLIVE
ANC distances itself from 'corrupt comrades' ahead of Ramaphosa's address on Zondo report
Reporter
Image: Daylin Paul / Sowetan
The ANC national executive committee (NEC) is fully behind President Cyril Ramaphosa on the implementation of the recommendations contained in the state capture report.
According to acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile, the party's NEC welcomes and supports recommendations aimed at strengthening the fight against corruption and state capture.
Ramaphosa will on Sunday announce the long-awaited response to the recommendations of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.
At a special NEC meeting on Wednesday, leaders of the governing party received a report on the inquiry, described by Mashatile as a comprehensive response to recommendations contained in the final report of the state capture commission.
The report is based on submissions by the NEC subcommittees on constitutional and legal affairs, economic transformation, legislature and governance, peace and stability, policy, monitoring and evaluation as well as the ANC caucus in parliament.
“The report will guide the organisation, its members and representatives as we strive to correct mistakes that have been made, and work with all in society to confront this period in our history, to end these practices, and prevent them from happening again,” he said.
Mashatile emphasised the majority of ANC leaders, cadres and members are vehemently opposed to corruption in all its manifestations.
“Accordingly, the ANC distances itself from those within its ranks who have been involved in corruption who are complicit in state capture A list of people implicated in the commission’s report has been provided to the ANC integrity commission,” he added.
On the approach towards implicated members, Mashatile said the party will be guided by the 54th national conference resolution, which resolved to “demand that every cadre accused of, or reported to be involved in, corrupt practices accounts to the integrity commission immediately or faces disciplinary committee processes”.
This, he added, would apply equally to all ANC cadres, including current leaders, former leaders and ANC cadres not in leadership positions.
“As the leadership of the ANC ... we acknowledge these shortcomings of our organisation and we extend a sincere apology to the South African people.
“We further undertake to work alongside all South Africans to ensure that the era of state capture is relegated to history and that the excesses that took place may never again occur in our country,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics