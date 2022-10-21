Young voices ring out at inaugural Gelvandale choir festival
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 21 October 2022
The Gelvandale School Choir Association’s inaugural festival hit all the right notes this week and the audience, organisers and choristers are already planning for the 2023 instalment.
Pupils from five Gqeberha primary schools entertained their parents and members of the community with a variety of choral music at the Christ the King Anglican Church in Gelvandale on Wednesday...
Young voices ring out at inaugural Gelvandale choir festival
The Gelvandale School Choir Association’s inaugural festival hit all the right notes this week and the audience, organisers and choristers are already planning for the 2023 instalment.
Pupils from five Gqeberha primary schools entertained their parents and members of the community with a variety of choral music at the Christ the King Anglican Church in Gelvandale on Wednesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics