President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the second day of the fifth presidential imbizo in the Northern Cape on Friday.
The theme is “Leave no-one behind”.
Ramaphosa is expected to engage residents of the Dawid Kruiper municipality in Upington.
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa leads second day of imbizo in Northern Cape
Politics