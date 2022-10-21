Trial delayed for librarian accused of sexually assaulting young boys
A librarian from Gqeberha’s northern areas who stands accused of luring young boys to his home where he performed sexual acts on them after exposing them to pornography, will have to wait nearly six weeks before his trial commences in the city’s regional court.
Romano Hendricks, 37, appeared briefly in court on Friday. His case was postponed to December 9 after it emerged his lawyer was ill and unable to attend to the matter...
Court reporter
Politics