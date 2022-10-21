SA actor Peter Terry brings one-man show to Gqeberha
Former Makhanda resident's moving play about World War 1 survivor earns rave reviews
By Simtembile Mgidi - 21 October 2022
After 30 performances across the country, acclaimed SA actor Peter Terry will bring his one-man show, At All Costs, to the Friendly City at the weekend to enthral and entertain Gqeberha arts lovers.
With decades of experience under his belt, the 72-year-old thespian has been receiving rave reviews since he started his tour in March and will soon be bringing the show to the city where the idea originated...
