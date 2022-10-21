Roland Williams may be going back to jail
By Devon Koen - 21 October 2022
It could be former Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spin doctor Roland Williams’ last weekend of freedom after he lost his appeal on Thursday to have his four-year suspended prison sentence deferred.
Williams, who pleaded guilty in January 2018 to defrauding Santam Insurance out of R96,000 by purposely damaging his BMW to pretend he had been involved in a car crash, was spared a lengthy jail term when a magistrate found substantial and exceptional circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence...
