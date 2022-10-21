×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay Ratepayers win big in power tariff ruling

Bay business chamber emerges victorious in Nersa case

By Andisa Bonani - 21 October 2022

Ratepayers will no longer have to carry the cost of electricity theft and broken infrastructure that pushes up municipal tariffs after the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber won a court battle to halt unfair power hikes.

The chamber, along with the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber, late in 2021 challenged the methodology used by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) that determines tariffs in the Gauteng high court...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...

Most Read