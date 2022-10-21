Nelson Mandela Bay Ratepayers win big in power tariff ruling
Bay business chamber emerges victorious in Nersa case
By Andisa Bonani - 21 October 2022
Ratepayers will no longer have to carry the cost of electricity theft and broken infrastructure that pushes up municipal tariffs after the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber won a court battle to halt unfair power hikes.
The chamber, along with the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber, late in 2021 challenged the methodology used by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) that determines tariffs in the Gauteng high court...
