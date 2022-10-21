Man accused of raping daughters expected to plead guilty
A man accused of raping his two daughters and encouraging his neighbour to do the same is expected to plead guilty to the charges against him when he returns to the Gqeberha regional court in December.
The 40-year-old man, who cannot be named, to protect the identity of his children, was expected to plead guilty earlier this month, but did an about turn shortly before proceedings were meant to get under way on October 3...
Court reporter
