Kroneberg Primary pupils excel at national spelling competition

By Roslyn Baatjies - 21 October 2022

After years of entering and not getting placed, pupils at Kroneberg Primary School surpassed everyone's expectations and raked up two podium finishes in Words Open Worlds (WOW) national spelling competition.

Kelly Uithaler, 11, ended third in the category for grade 5 English first additional language, Mercha Koert, 12, ended ninth in grade 6 English first additional language, and Ahmirah September, 12, ended third in grade 6 English first additional language in the competition at the University of Stellenbosch on Saturday...

