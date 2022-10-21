×

Greed, poverty driving environment crime — Green Scorpions boss

Man dubbed ‘The Big Protector’ says leadership essential in combating scourge

By Herald Reporter - 21 October 2022

The Green Scorpions’  Dr Div de Villiers has highlighted how greed and poverty are driving environmental crime — and the importance of leadership in combating it.

Dubbed “The Big Protector”, De Villiers was the guest speaker at the inaugural Breakfast Club @Business School, a new series of regular conversations, at the Nelson Mandela University Business School in association with the Mantis Group this week...

