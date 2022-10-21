Greed, poverty driving environment crime — Green Scorpions boss
Man dubbed ‘The Big Protector’ says leadership essential in combating scourge
By Herald Reporter - 21 October 2022
The Green Scorpions’ Dr Div de Villiers has highlighted how greed and poverty are driving environmental crime — and the importance of leadership in combating it.
Dubbed “The Big Protector”, De Villiers was the guest speaker at the inaugural Breakfast Club @Business School, a new series of regular conversations, at the Nelson Mandela University Business School in association with the Mantis Group this week...
Greed, poverty driving environment crime — Green Scorpions boss
Man dubbed ‘The Big Protector’ says leadership essential in combating scourge
The Green Scorpions’ Dr Div de Villiers has highlighted how greed and poverty are driving environmental crime — and the importance of leadership in combating it.
Dubbed “The Big Protector”, De Villiers was the guest speaker at the inaugural Breakfast Club @Business School, a new series of regular conversations, at the Nelson Mandela University Business School in association with the Mantis Group this week...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics