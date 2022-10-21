A co-founder of Equal Education (EE), Yoliswa Dwane, succumbed to cancer on Friday morning.
“She was formidable,” the organisation said, adding that she had dedicated more than a decade of her life to EE, “rooting our struggle in the circumstances of rural and township schools”.
Veteran activist Zackie Achmat said Dwane was remarkable. “She was steel in the face of injustice. I honour her memory with every fibre of my being.”
EE said “Sis Yoli” grew up in Dimbaza in the Eastern Cape before moving to Khayelitsha in the Western Cape. She completed a degree in media, film and visual studies, then an LLB, at the University of Cape Town (UCT).
She founded EE in 2008 with Joey Hasson, Doron Isaacs and Lumkile Zani. She was elected chair at its first congress in 2012 and led its research, media engagement, law reform work and publications. She served two terms as chair, with the organisation saying she was key to the formation of the EE law centre.
“She believed absolutely that parliamentary engagements, media advocacy, policy outputs and legal interventions are given their power — and much legitimacy — by our grassroots organising across the country every day.
“She cared deeply for every single one of our members.
“Sis Yoli’s contribution to the struggle for equity and justice in postapartheid South Africa is undeniable," the organisation said.
Dwane leaves her mother and brother.
Equal Education co-founder Yoliswa Dwane dies of cancer
Image: Equal Education
