Education retirees waiting for payouts, six years on
Former staff sick and tired of excuses for not receiving outstanding leave gratuities
As many as 1,200 retirees formerly occupying various positions in the Eastern Cape education department are seething over the nonpayment of their retirement benefits.
For one retiree, who worked as a general assistant for 28 years and retired from the Nelson Mandela Bay district office’s curriculum unit in March 2020, the situation has become dire...
Education retirees waiting for payouts, six years on
Former staff sick and tired of excuses for not receiving outstanding leave gratuities
Reporter
As many as 1,200 retirees formerly occupying various positions in the Eastern Cape education department are seething over the nonpayment of their retirement benefits.
For one retiree, who worked as a general assistant for 28 years and retired from the Nelson Mandela Bay district office’s curriculum unit in March 2020, the situation has become dire...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics