Comply or else, metro warns rogue manganese operators
Those falling foul of new standard operating procedure will be closed down
By Guy Rogers - 21 October 2022
With a comprehensive standard operating procedure document in place, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has thrown down the gauntlet to rogue manganese operators — start complying now or face the full might of the law.
The warning comes on the back of new evidence of the scale of damage by non-compliant manganese operators, including the R50m it will take to fix the crushed and potholed roads in Markman alone...
