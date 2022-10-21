×

News

Bus crash driver in hospital, did not flee scene, says education department

21 October 2022
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Two children died when a bus overturned in Carletonville on Thursday.

Image: ER24

The driver of the bus which overturned, killing two school pupils in Wedela, Carletonville, on Thursday, was injured and admitted to hospital.

The Gauteng education department has clarified an inaccurate preliminary report that the driver fled.

“It has now been confirmed that the driver of the bus is in hospital receiving medical attention,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The driver was among the first people taken to hospital after the accident.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane is expected to visit Wedela Technical High School in Carletonville on Friday morning. After he visits the school, Chiloane will visit the families of the dead pupils to convey his condolences.

TimesLIVE

 

