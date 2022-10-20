Triple murderer Peterson wants prosecutor to step aside
Defence claims Sandan’s impartiality impeded and there was conflict of interest
By Devon Koen - 20 October 2022
Suspected gang boss Wendell Peterson, accused of ordering a hit on state advocate Mujaahid Sandan and his brother, no longer wants Sandan prosecuting him in his triple murder trial.
Already convicted on three counts of murder, Peterson and his co-accused, Jermaine Mitchell, Glynn Carelson and Robin Taylor, brought an application to have Sandan recused prior to sentencing proceedings...
