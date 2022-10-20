×

Stage 3 load-shedding extended due to failure of units at Eskom stations

20 October 2022
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Eskom announced that stage 3 load-shedding was extended from 5am on Thursday until further notice.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Eskom has extended Stage 3 load-shedding from 5am today until further notice.

The power utility said this is due to the failure of two units at Kendal power station and a unit each at Kriel and Arnot.

Eskom is still to give a full update.

