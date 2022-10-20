A schoolboy was stabbed in the neck, a schoolgirl had her hair pulled out in a fight and a group of teens skipped class to embark on a drunken escapade before returning to start a brawl.
Their conduct has appalled newly appointed Gauteng MEC Matome Chiloane.
“We strongly condemn acts of ill-discipline and unruly behaviour by learners at our schools,” he said.
“We must remind all learners, parents and communities that our schools are institutions of learning and teaching. We appeal that they be treated as such.”
Repercussions would ensue, the MEC said.
“Any form of ill-discipline and unruly behaviour will be met by disciplinary action, and lawful action if necessary.”
Stabbing, drunken brawling, hair-pulling: A week at Gauteng schools
Image: 123RF
Cases of violence this week alone include:
Parents also gave the education department a headache this week. A group from TM Letlhake Secondary School in Bekkersdal forcefully locked the school's gates and prevented pupils attending classes, it said. They were protesting against the appointment of a new principal, demanding disciplinary action be taken against educators who are not teaching pupils, and the implementation of the code of conduct against pupil misconduct.
District officials held a meeting with the parents where they were assured their complaints would be investigated.
On Thursday an administrator was deployed to ensure learning and teaching resumed.
TimesLIVE
