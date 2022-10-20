×

News

Stabbing, drunken brawling, hair-pulling: A week at Gauteng schools

By TimesLIVE - 20 October 2022
The Gauteng education department is appalled at the conduct of pupils at government schools. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A schoolboy was stabbed in the neck, a schoolgirl had her hair pulled out in a fight and a group of teens skipped class to embark on a drunken escapade before returning to start a brawl. 

Their conduct has appalled newly appointed Gauteng MEC Matome Chiloane.

“We strongly condemn acts of ill-discipline and unruly behaviour by learners at our schools,” he said.

“We must remind all learners, parents and communities that our schools are institutions of learning and teaching. We appeal that they be treated as such.”

Repercussions would ensue, the MEC said.

“Any form of ill-discipline and unruly behaviour will be met by disciplinary action, and lawful action if necessary.”

Cases of violence this week alone include:

  • Altmont Technical High School in Soweto reported that a grade 8 boy was stabbed in the neck by a grade 9 boy outside the premises on Wednesday. The injured learner was rushed to a nearby clinic and was later transferred to a hospital to receive further medical attention. “Fortunately, the learner was discharged at midnight and is recovering at home,” said the department. The suspect faces suspension and disciplinary processes.
  • Wendywood High School in Sandton reported that a group of grade 12 pupils skipped school to go on a drinking spree at a nearby park on Wednesday. They returned to school in the afternoon and started a fight with a group of grade 10 and 11 pupils. Subsequently, seven grade 12 pupils were taken into custody by Sandton police. They have been released on R1,000 bail each, and face suspension and disciplinary action.
  • A grade 9 girl from Pretoria Central High School was assaulted by five pupils during school hours on the premises last Thursday. “The assault was with an intent to do grievous bodily harm as part of the learner’s hair was removed from her scalp, resulting in her head having bruises and swelling. The perpetrating learners were identified and suspended, they await a disciplinary hearing.”

Parents also gave the education department a headache this week. A group from TM Letlhake Secondary School in Bekkersdal forcefully locked the school's gates and prevented pupils attending classes, it said. They were protesting against the appointment of a new principal, demanding disciplinary action be taken against educators who are not teaching pupils, and the implementation of the code of conduct against pupil misconduct.

District officials held a meeting with the parents where they were assured their complaints would be investigated.

On Thursday an administrator was deployed to ensure learning and teaching resumed.

TimesLIVE

