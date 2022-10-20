Second Waainek escapee apprehended near Makhanda

Law enforcement officials had received information about four men hitchhiking along the N2.
When members of the task team arrived at the scene, the men fled into the bushes, but one was apprehended.
Additional resources have been deployed to scour the area for the remaining five men.
The first rearrest took place on Tuesday afternoon near Bloemfontein when one of the suspects was apparently hit by a truck and apprehended on the scene.
Still on the run are four Zimbabwean nationals, Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitho, Trymore Chauke, and Abraham Moyane, all convicted of charges related to rhino poaching on September 30. They were awaiting sentencing.
South African Luvuyo September, detained for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery, is also still a fugitive.
The men are considered dangerous.
Anyone with information about the outstanding escapees can contact Captain Glen Peter on 082-301-9427, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.
A second escapee from the Waainek Correctional Facility in Makhanda has been rearrested.
The arrest took place at about 10pm on Wednesday, about 15km from Makhanda on the route to Qonce.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the SA Police Service and department of correctional services had formed a joint task team to focus on the search and apprehension of the seven inmates who escaped through a window at the facility on Tuesday morning.
The seven prisoners — including five men recently convicted of rhino poaching — had escaped from the prison using a hacksaw to cut through the window bars of a cell at about 4am.
“The recaptured inmate was nabbed while hiding in the bushes between Joza and Committees,” Nkohli said.
The men who were rearrested were identified as convicted rhino poacher Simba Masinge and Bennet Kwarrile, who faces charges of housebreaking, theft and attempted murder.
