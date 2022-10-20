×

News

Prominent Nelson Mandela Bay businessman abducted in broad daylight

By Andisa Bonani - 20 October 2022

Eastern Cape police have launched a 72-hour mobilisation plan to track down a group of men who abducted  Gqeberha businessman Ashraf Laher in Korsten on Wednesday afternoon.

Laher, 45, was abducted by gun-wielding men in Durban Road at about 12.30pm. ..

