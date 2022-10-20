Nelson Mandela Bay business chamber wins court bid to halt unfair power hikes
By Andisa Bonani - 20 October 2022
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has welcomed a Gauteng high court judgment that ruled in its favour on Thursday and could result in relief from electricity hikes from 2023.
The legal matter was initiated by the chamber, along with the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands chambers against the National Energy Regulator SA (Nersa)...
