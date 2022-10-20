Man accused of mother’s murder due back in court in November
By Devon Koen - 20 October 2022
A Gqeberha man who allegedly stabbed his mother to death before setting her flat in Central on fire made a brief appearance in the city’s magistrates court on Thursday.
Maurice Butlion, 33, was expected to bring an application for a court order that he be referred for mental evaluation at the state’s cost...
