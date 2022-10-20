Is it back to jail for Roland Williams?
Premium
By Devon Koen - 20 October 2022
Convicted fraudster Roland Williams, who once headed the Nelson Mandela Bay communications department, has lost his appeal to have his suspended four-year prison sentence set aside.
On Thursday the Makhanda high court dismissed Williams’s appeal, finding that magistrate Lionel Lindoor, who presided over his fraud trial and subsequent appeals, had not erred in his judgment and had exercised his discretion appropriately when he ordered Williams to serve out his prison sentence...
Is it back to jail for Roland Williams?
Convicted fraudster Roland Williams, who once headed the Nelson Mandela Bay communications department, has lost his appeal to have his suspended four-year prison sentence set aside.
On Thursday the Makhanda high court dismissed Williams’s appeal, finding that magistrate Lionel Lindoor, who presided over his fraud trial and subsequent appeals, had not erred in his judgment and had exercised his discretion appropriately when he ordered Williams to serve out his prison sentence...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics