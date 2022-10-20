Husband, father and pillar of strength mourned
Tributes flow for beloved and respected DA councillor Tsepo Ndwalaza after his death following a long illness
By Kathryn Kimberley and Andisa Bonani - 20 October 2022
True to his nature of putting others first, the last thing former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson-turned-DA councillor Tsepo Ndwalaza said to his wife was “who is going to look after you now?”
Ndwalaza died peacefully at home shortly after 5am on Wednesday after a lengthy illness...
