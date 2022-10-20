As the search continues for missing Nelson Mandela Bay businessman Ashraf Laher, who was abducted in Korsten on Wednesday afternoon, the investigation has been escalated to the elite Hawks unit.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said while there were no new developments, the investigating officer was keeping ears to the ground.
“The case is with the Hawks,” Mgolodela confirmed.
Shortly after his abduction at 12.30pm in Durban Road, police activated a 72-hour action plan to track down the group of gun-wielding men captured on CCTV footage rushing towards Laher’s vehicle at the busy intersection.
Two of the men were wearing white T-shirts, while the third was wearing a green shirt.
The prominent businessman’s white Ford Ranger was recovered at about 2pm the same day by Gqeberha police abandoned in Struandale, near the Eveready factory.
Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said at the time the men had jumped into the vehicle and allegedly drove off with Laher, 45.
A case of hijacking was reported by Laher’s wife at the Gelvandale police station.
Provincial commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene immediately ordered the activation of a 72-hour mobilisation plan to trace, track and arrest the culprits as speedily as possible.
Laher’s brother, Araf, said shortly after the hijacking that he could not divulge anything about the incident as the police were still “working things out”, but he could not be reached for further comment on Thursday.
In 2019, the Asset Forfeiture Unit confiscated cars and a house belonging to Laher, who was closely linked to self-confessed tobacco bootlegger Adriano Mazzotti.
At the time, police seized alleged illicit cigarettes worth R18m from a number of shops and houses in Gqeberha and Kariega.
HeraldLIVE
Hawks take over Laher’s kidnapping probe
Image: SUPPLIED
As the search continues for missing Nelson Mandela Bay businessman Ashraf Laher, who was abducted in Korsten on Wednesday afternoon, the investigation has been escalated to the elite Hawks unit.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said while there were no new developments, the investigating officer was keeping ears to the ground.
“The case is with the Hawks,” Mgolodela confirmed.
Shortly after his abduction at 12.30pm in Durban Road, police activated a 72-hour action plan to track down the group of gun-wielding men captured on CCTV footage rushing towards Laher’s vehicle at the busy intersection.
Two of the men were wearing white T-shirts, while the third was wearing a green shirt.
The prominent businessman’s white Ford Ranger was recovered at about 2pm the same day by Gqeberha police abandoned in Struandale, near the Eveready factory.
Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said at the time the men had jumped into the vehicle and allegedly drove off with Laher, 45.
A case of hijacking was reported by Laher’s wife at the Gelvandale police station.
Provincial commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene immediately ordered the activation of a 72-hour mobilisation plan to trace, track and arrest the culprits as speedily as possible.
Laher’s brother, Araf, said shortly after the hijacking that he could not divulge anything about the incident as the police were still “working things out”, but he could not be reached for further comment on Thursday.
In 2019, the Asset Forfeiture Unit confiscated cars and a house belonging to Laher, who was closely linked to self-confessed tobacco bootlegger Adriano Mazzotti.
At the time, police seized alleged illicit cigarettes worth R18m from a number of shops and houses in Gqeberha and Kariega.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics