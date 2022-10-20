×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gqeberha businesswoman gets nod for work in male-dominated sector

New Brighton-born entrepreneur recognised for achievements at freight awards

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 20 October 2022

It was a long road to get to where she is today, being one of only a few black women in the transport sector, but entrepreneur Papama Jonas  overcame every speed bump.

Jonas, who is originally from New Brighton, received an award from  the Transport Association of SA (Tasa) for her participation in the transport and logistics industry as a woman business owner...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...
Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...

Most Read