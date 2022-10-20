×

Gelvan Park home has borehole water on tap thanks to Gift of the Givers

By Simtembile Mgidi - 20 October 2022

Everything from laundry to dishes and vegetable gardens requires water, but access to the scarce resource is one less thing the Gelvan Park Frail Aged Home has to worry about after Gift of the Givers handed over a newly completed borehole.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman emphasised the need to take care of the elderly and frail at the official handover on Wednesday...

