We'll afford King Misuzulu the same respect as his father: KZN cabinet
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The KwaZulu-Natal legislature will afford King Misuzulu kaZwelithini the same respect that was afforded the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.
That’s the commitment the speaker of the legislature, Nontembeko Boyce, made at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace, KwaNongoma, on Tuesday.
Boyce was part of the provincial cabinet delegation, led by premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, that descended on thepalace to formally introduce members of the executive council to the king and seek guidance on certain issues.
Dube-Ncube said the visit was mutually beneficial as all parties were relatively new to their leadership roles.
“It’s very important for us as the cabinet of KZN, as we assume this important work that we have to lead our people, we introduce all the MECs so that the king knows the members of the cabinet. As we know, our king [recently] assumed this responsibility,” she said.
“Also, to introduce some of the programmes and projects that we have been working on with Isilo but also with the royal household.”
Dube-Ncube said they discussed ways to tackle the social ills facing the province.
“We’re very grateful that the king was able to receive us and that we will all be working together for the people of KwaZulu-Natal, as the king mentioned, to make sure that the matters of poverty alleviation, the safety matters of our communities, curbing crime and gender-based violence ... are some of the matters we shall be dealing with jointly with our king,” she said.
She commended the “peaceful” and “respectful” manner in which the succession issue of the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu was handled.
Speaking on behalf of the KZN legislature, Boyce said their presence was to firm up the commitment they made in February to be addressed by the king after the finalisation of the legislative processes after October 29.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
“Today we came to ensure we set up a date and the process where we start the planning and preparation with his majesty and the royal house,” she said. “Our intention is for the address to take place this year so that it does not impede on next year’s opening of the legislature that is normally done by the king.”
Asked about whether the king would receive the SA Police Service salutation, an issue that was contested earlier this year, Boyce said: “The issue of salutation is a matter that is with the government. Even the initial raising of the issue came from the SAPS and that is government.
“All that I can promise AmaZulu and the whole Zulu kingdom is that there will be no lesser treatment afforded to King Misuzulu. The same treatment that was given to the late King Zwelithini will also be given to the reigning king.”
She vowed that the legislature, as it is required to oversee the preparations of the certificate of recognition ceremony on October 29, would ensure there would be no exclusion of the royal house at any stage of the preparation “systematically or other”.
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini thanked the cabinet for the gesture, which he said showed the co-operation between the traditional and legislative leadership.
“What my cabinet did today is no small feat, and I hope it is an example to other provinces to build a relationship with the traditional leadership because we have to work together,” he said. “I think it also gives the whole nation hope of a seamless relationship between the cabinet and traditional leadership.”
The provincial cabinet representatives presented two cows to the king.
