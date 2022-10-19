Sooliman shares ubuntu inspiration at NMU lecture

A rock star humanitarian who speaks in the language of the heart may seem an unlikely choice for a university’s business faculty lecture.
But Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman — who holds an honorary doctorate from Nelson Mandela University (NMU) — is no ordinary guest.
Sooliman gave a public lecture, “I am Because of Others”, at the Business School Auditorium of NMU on Tuesday evening.
Faculty of Business and Economic Sciences executive dean Prof Hendrik Lloyd welcomed the humanitarian icon as part of the five-year anniversary marking the name change from Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University to Nelson Mandela University.
Sooliman has often been honoured for the work of Gift of the Givers and is The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of the Year 2022 civil society category winner.
Certainly, the four cellphones in front of Sooliman while he spoke showed how in demand he is, as did the queue of guests waiting after his talk for a chance to chat or a “selfie” moment.
However, Sooliman is refreshingly down to earth and shared anecdotes with a cheeky yet gentle twinkle in his eye.
Many were heartbreaking, others humorous, but all uplifting.
The university public lecture drew academics, students and many members of the public, just as it aimed to do.
Public lectures, Lloyd said, played a critical engagement role in bringing together the university and community.
He highlighted the common values held by the university and Gift of the Givers, like ubuntu, and serving society without colour, creed or culture discrimination.
Management practice department head Dr Paul Tai-Hing opened the lecture with the words of Dr Martin Luther King Jnr: “Everyone can be great because everyone can serve.”
Tai-Hing also noted how relevant the university’s tagline of “change the world” was, inasmuch as both aimed to create change, one person at a time.
For the past 30 years, Gift of the Givers has helped millions of people in need across 45 countries.
It started when a Sufi master in Turkey gave Sooliman a spiritual calling he could not refuse.
Since then, the organisation has given comprehensive disaster aid to regions devastated by wars, earthquakes, famine, drought, tsunami and floods.
Over this time, what has his team learnt?
His passionate address, accompanied by expressive hand gestures, included nuggets such as:
- I am because of others;
- Mankind is one single nation;
- We (Gift of the Givers) do not judge anyone — no man can read the intention of the soul of another;
- The work is done through us, not by us;
- Be the best not because of ego, but because SA needs the best;
- Religion is not the cause of conflict, moving away from it is; and
- The dream team is from SA, trained here, in our universities, our schools, with our products.
Despite international fame, it was the Knysna fires of 2017 that brought its operations into the public eye in SA.
Then, over the Covid-19 years of 2020 and 2021, Gift of the Givers was called to be everywhere, stepping into 210 hospitals and offering medical and other aid.
At the height of the pandemic when hospital beds were full and no ventilators available, Sooliman said, “money, status, connections meant nothing”.
However, the poorest of the poor faced the worst of the pandemic.
There were — and still are — many starving in the Eastern Cape, he said, citing a mother in Peddie who told them her children had only eaten plants from the veld.
The organisation delivered 1.4-million food parcels to SA over Covid-19, and continues to go wherever it is called today.
Sooliman had strong words for those who brought conflict instead of building up, calling them traitors and anti-patriots, but also warned against labelling entire institutions good or bad.
“No matter how many faults people have, always look for the good.
“When we make everything negative, we destroy spirituality.
“We need to hold hands with the good people in government.
“If you’re a civil servant, you have an allegiance to the people, not a political party.”
This was also why, despite the patience and resilience of South Africans, ubuntu was essential.
“This country will fall apart if people lose their dignity, when you are totally humiliated.
“There’s no limit to what you can do when there’s no hope and no consequences because you have nothing to lose.”
This is indeed a man who understands the language of the heart.
As faculty deputy dean Prof Michelle May said in closing, “thank you for energising us, and for putting action to your vision”.
“Nelson Mandela said a good head and a good heart was a formidable combination. And we see that in you and your team.”
- Watch Sooliman’s address online via the faculty’s YouTube channel.
Sooliman shares ubuntu inspiration at NMU lecture
Image: MICHAEL SHEEHAN
A rock star humanitarian who speaks in the language of the heart may seem an unlikely choice for a university’s business faculty lecture.
But Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman — who holds an honorary doctorate from Nelson Mandela University (NMU) — is no ordinary guest.
Sooliman gave a public lecture, “I am Because of Others”, at the Business School Auditorium of NMU on Tuesday evening.
Faculty of Business and Economic Sciences executive dean Prof Hendrik Lloyd welcomed the humanitarian icon as part of the five-year anniversary marking the name change from Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University to Nelson Mandela University.
Sooliman has often been honoured for the work of Gift of the Givers and is The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of the Year 2022 civil society category winner.
Certainly, the four cellphones in front of Sooliman while he spoke showed how in demand he is, as did the queue of guests waiting after his talk for a chance to chat or a “selfie” moment.
However, Sooliman is refreshingly down to earth and shared anecdotes with a cheeky yet gentle twinkle in his eye.
Many were heartbreaking, others humorous, but all uplifting.
The university public lecture drew academics, students and many members of the public, just as it aimed to do.
Public lectures, Lloyd said, played a critical engagement role in bringing together the university and community.
He highlighted the common values held by the university and Gift of the Givers, like ubuntu, and serving society without colour, creed or culture discrimination.
Management practice department head Dr Paul Tai-Hing opened the lecture with the words of Dr Martin Luther King Jnr: “Everyone can be great because everyone can serve.”
Tai-Hing also noted how relevant the university’s tagline of “change the world” was, inasmuch as both aimed to create change, one person at a time.
For the past 30 years, Gift of the Givers has helped millions of people in need across 45 countries.
It started when a Sufi master in Turkey gave Sooliman a spiritual calling he could not refuse.
Since then, the organisation has given comprehensive disaster aid to regions devastated by wars, earthquakes, famine, drought, tsunami and floods.
Over this time, what has his team learnt?
His passionate address, accompanied by expressive hand gestures, included nuggets such as:
Despite international fame, it was the Knysna fires of 2017 that brought its operations into the public eye in SA.
Then, over the Covid-19 years of 2020 and 2021, Gift of the Givers was called to be everywhere, stepping into 210 hospitals and offering medical and other aid.
At the height of the pandemic when hospital beds were full and no ventilators available, Sooliman said, “money, status, connections meant nothing”.
However, the poorest of the poor faced the worst of the pandemic.
There were — and still are — many starving in the Eastern Cape, he said, citing a mother in Peddie who told them her children had only eaten plants from the veld.
The organisation delivered 1.4-million food parcels to SA over Covid-19, and continues to go wherever it is called today.
Sooliman had strong words for those who brought conflict instead of building up, calling them traitors and anti-patriots, but also warned against labelling entire institutions good or bad.
“No matter how many faults people have, always look for the good.
“When we make everything negative, we destroy spirituality.
“We need to hold hands with the good people in government.
“If you’re a civil servant, you have an allegiance to the people, not a political party.”
This was also why, despite the patience and resilience of South Africans, ubuntu was essential.
“This country will fall apart if people lose their dignity, when you are totally humiliated.
“There’s no limit to what you can do when there’s no hope and no consequences because you have nothing to lose.”
This is indeed a man who understands the language of the heart.
As faculty deputy dean Prof Michelle May said in closing, “thank you for energising us, and for putting action to your vision”.
“Nelson Mandela said a good head and a good heart was a formidable combination. And we see that in you and your team.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics