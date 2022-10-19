Rerun for successful Nelson Mandela Bay play ‘Whispering Cry’
Part of proceeds from challenging, entertaining show to be donated to women’s shelter
Premium
By Octayvia Naidoo - 19 October 2022
Whispering Cry, a play about love and loss, returns to entertain and inspire audiences for the second time this year at the Little Theatre in Central this weekend.
The play received standing ovations when it premiered in August at the Women in Arts Manyano at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex and due to popular demand the cast opted to extend the run. ...
