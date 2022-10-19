A Gqeberha businessman was abducted in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.
Though details are scant, it is believed Ashraf Laher was abducted in Korsten.
The businessman’s bakkie was abandoned and later recovered by police in Struandale near Eveready.
When The Herald arrived at the scene, two police vehicles, a metro police vehicle and an unmarked law enforcement vehicle were parked alongside the cordoned off area.
A member of the Gelvandale community police forum, Iresh Chetty, said he was not in a position to divulge details at this stage, but would comment later after the police had released a statement.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha businessman abducted
Senior Politics Reporter
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
A Gqeberha businessman was abducted in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.
Though details are scant, it is believed Ashraf Laher was abducted in Korsten.
The businessman’s bakkie was abandoned and later recovered by police in Struandale near Eveready.
When The Herald arrived at the scene, two police vehicles, a metro police vehicle and an unmarked law enforcement vehicle were parked alongside the cordoned off area.
A member of the Gelvandale community police forum, Iresh Chetty, said he was not in a position to divulge details at this stage, but would comment later after the police had released a statement.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics