Gqeberha businessman abducted

19 October 2022
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter
A Gqeberha businessman was abducted in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon. Police recovered his abandoned bakkie
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

A Gqeberha businessman was abducted in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.

Though details are scant, it is believed Ashraf Laher was abducted in Korsten.

The businessman’s bakkie was abandoned and later recovered by police in Struandale near Eveready.

When The Herald arrived at the scene, two police vehicles, a metro police vehicle and an unmarked law enforcement vehicle were parked alongside the cordoned off area.

A member of the Gelvandale community police forum, Iresh Chetty, said he was not in a position to divulge details at this stage, but would comment later after the police had released a statement.

This is a developing story.

