Experts discuss sexual and reproductive justice at NMU seminar
Delegates seek solutions to problem of progressive laws with poor implementation
By Simtembile Mgidi - 19 October 2022
While SA is renowned for having progressive laws and policies, implementation is sorely lacking, much to the detriment of underserved populations and people of different sexual orientations.
It is for this reason that some of the country’s top researchers, specialists and policymakers have converged at Nelson Mandela University for a two-day sexual and reproductive justice seminar to discuss solutions to stigma and discrimination against the disabled, sex workers and the LGBTQI+ community, among others...
