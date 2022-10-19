Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor Tsepo Ndwalaza succumbs to illness
Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor Tsepo Ndwalaza died on Wednesday morning after a lengthy illness.
Ndwalaza became a PR councillor in the city in June 2019 after he left his job as regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority...
