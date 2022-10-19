Al Fidaa soup kitchen makes a difference in Windvogel community
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 19 October 2022
Two to three times a week, young and old at the Windvogel informal settlement line up waiting for what may be their only meal of the day.
Come rain or sunshine, makeshift plastic bowls are raised at a soup kitchen on the outskirts of the city where the “forgotten people stay”...
Al Fidaa soup kitchen makes a difference in Windvogel community
Two to three times a week, young and old at the Windvogel informal settlement line up waiting for what may be their only meal of the day.
Come rain or sunshine, makeshift plastic bowls are raised at a soup kitchen on the outskirts of the city where the “forgotten people stay”...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics