WATCH | Shock as US doctor removes 23 contact lenses from patient’s eye

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO
Do not sleep with your contact lenses in.
This is the stern message from a US doctor after she removed 23 contact lenses from a shocked patient’s eye.
The procedure was captured in a viral video recently filmed at the California Eye Associates in Newport Beach.
California ophthalmologist Dr Katarina Kurteeva, based at the clinic, shared the clip on TikTok. It shows her removing many contact lenses from the back of the patient’s eye.
In the 58-second clip, Kurteeva is heard explaining she had removed two-and-a-half contact lenses from the eye while she uses a cotton swab to locate and remove more.
Kurteeva is seen taking out more, much to the shock of the patient, who asks “how many [lenses]” as they continue streaming out of her eye.
Below the video, Kurteeva shared a short caption explaining the situation.
“A rare occasion when someone ‘forgot’ to remove contact lenses at night and kept putting a new one in every morning for 23 days in a row.
“I got to deliver the contact lens bunch yesterday in my clinic,” she said.
According to People, the patient complained about pain and blurred vision.
Kurteeva explained how such a phenomenon occurs, telling ABC7: “When you wear contact lenses for many years, over 20 to 30 years, your cornea, which is the most sensitive part of the eye, becomes desensitised, which is essentially a protective feature because otherwise you would be really bothered by daily contact lens wear. After all, it is a foreign body in your eye.”
She said the patient was “doing great”, was “recovering well” and wants to wear contact lenses again.
