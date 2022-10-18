Walmer Township teens hope to make a difference through art
Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni - 18 October 2022
The UK’s Guernica Remakings exhibition is touring the Eastern Cape and paid a visit to the Masifunde organisation in Gqeberha on Saturday to share the validation and importance of art with a group of Walmer Township youth.
Accompanying the exhibition is a Learning Lab, which aims to create an understanding of the role of art with a focus on elevating children’s views, opinions and experience of art...
Walmer Township teens hope to make a difference through art
The UK’s Guernica Remakings exhibition is touring the Eastern Cape and paid a visit to the Masifunde organisation in Gqeberha on Saturday to share the validation and importance of art with a group of Walmer Township youth.
Accompanying the exhibition is a Learning Lab, which aims to create an understanding of the role of art with a focus on elevating children’s views, opinions and experience of art...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics