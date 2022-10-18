The festive season is nearly upon us and with it may come parcels from overseas. Be careful, if you are expecting a package, not to fall for a scam pretending to be holding up your parcel at customs.
The South African Post Office (Sapo) has warned of an email doing the rounds claiming parcels are being retained due to outstanding customs fees.
The email encourages the receiver to click on a link to make a payment to release the package.
The post office said any email pretending to be Sapo and requesting an electronic payment is a scam.
DON'T RUSH TO MAKE PAYMENT
“The post office normally sends an SMS when a parcel is ready for collection and never requests an EFT or online payment before a parcel is collected,” Sapo said.
“If customs fees are payable on a parcel posted from abroad the client pays the costs when they collect the package.
“The post office allows customers to check a parcel before they officially take it into possession and therefore does not require payment of any fees before the time of collection.”
CHECK THE EMAIL ADDRESS OF THE SENDER
Another sign it may be fraudsters is the email address of the sender.
“Emails sent from the server of the SA Post Office originate from @postoffice.co.za. The scam emails are sent from different servers.”
CHECK THE PARCEL NUMBER
You can also check the parcel number in the email.
The scam email often lists a parcel number starting with ZA. This is not generated by the post office. When you search the parcel number on the post office's parcel tracking service it will not show any results.
There's a Post Office 'customs' email scam going around, here's how to make sure you don't fall for it
Digital Editor
Image: SA Post Office/Twitter
