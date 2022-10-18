Suburb in Middelburg crippled by water outages
Residents battle with supply problems for nearly four months
By Luvuyo Mjekula - 18 October 2022
For nearly four months, residents in Midros, a small suburb in Middelburg in the Karoo, have been struggling without water.
While some receive water sporadically and have managed to make a quick buck by selling it to the unlucky majority for R5 a 5l bottle, most continue to suffer. ..
