Six residents attend mayor’s first ward-based budget IDP meeting

Only six residents turned up for one of the first 2023/2024 IDP and budget public participation meetings in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday night, for Ward 6.
The meeting was one of three with wards 3 and 4 combined and then one for Ward 5.
Mayor Retief Odendaal attended the Ward 6 meeting at the MTR Children’s Haven to hear first-hand about service delivery concerns.
But he was left annoyed.
“The IDP office issued notices for the meetings at short notice and due to the low turnout and probably at the other venues as well we will have to reconvene the meetings to ensure residents attend,” Odendaal told the six residents.
He said he planned to rework the ward-based budget allocations to ensure funds were distributed fairly among communities.
“One of the commitments I made before we took over the government was that we want to see the ward-based budgets changed.”
He said he was also interrogating the city’s budget to see where it could make critical savings on wasteful expenditure and direct that funding to much-needed core service delivery projects.
“I’m also going to rework the ward-based budget altogether because there needs to be a fair allocation to all communities.
“In the last round there wasn’t a fair allocation and there was a lot of funding that wasn’t allocated to wards, which is important so that there’s direct oversight by the ward councillors to the budget.”
Odendaal said the ward-based budget was not a legislative requirement, but certainly a useful tool.
“Unfortunately, the budgets have not received the necessary attention from councillors in the past few years and that is going to change.”
Most ward councillors have expressed dissatisfaction with the allocations, which they said would not be enough to cover their wards’ needs.
Of the city's R15.4bn 2022/2023 budget adopted in June, about R720m has been allocated to the ward-based budget, R866m to support services and R6m to the councillors’ discretionary fund.
Ward 6 councillor Gert Engelbrecht said his area had been allocated R4.45m and wasn’t happy about what the money was set to be spent on.
“We wanted the widening of the 17th Avenue and traffic-calming measures, especially in Fairview and around the schools.”
Engelbrecht said the biggest problem he had was the allocation of R850,000 for the fencing around his office when there were so many important issues the money could be spent on.
“We hope more funds will be allocated to my ward so we can add the needs of the ward into the budget.”
Some of the problems that need to be addressed in the ward include the extension of the William Moffett substation that blew up in 2009, the exploration of boreholes in Fairview, the construction of pavements, the elimination of illegal dumping and the maintenance of street lights.
Springfield resident Jan van der Plaat raised concerns about vehicle testing conducted by car dealerships in the area.
“It’s always the fancy cars congesting our roads daily and they drive so fast that it seems we live on a racetrack.
“It’s not safe for anyone and causes traffic congestion, especially in the mornings when people are going to work or taking children to school.”
Residents also complained about the lack of bush clearing and cutting of grass and trees which in some areas blocked the view from their homes.
Odendaal said fewer than 10 people in the city were employed to cut grass and he asked residents to play their part in keeping their areas clean.
“We will soon embark on a campaign where we will request residents to clean about 50m from their houses.
“If we manage to get at least 10,000 people doing that, we would see a great change in how our communities look,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Six residents attend mayor’s first ward-based budget IDP meeting
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
HeraldLIVE
