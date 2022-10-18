On-and-off week ahead as Eskom releases latest load-shedding schedule

Load-shedding is nowhere near over as Eskom on Tuesday announced a fresh schedule of power cuts for the week.
The power utility provided a load-shedding schedule from Tuesday until Friday, highlighting the weekend could include rolling blackouts.
The midweek power cuts would take place at different stages, with stage 4 implemented on Tuesday, stages 2 and 3 on Wednesday, stage 3 on Thursday and back to stage 2 on Friday.
Explaining the schedule, Eskom said: “Since [Monday] morning a unit each at Duvha and Medupi and three units at Kendal power stations have returned to service. A generation unit each at Arnot, Camden, Tutuka and Kusile power stations remain out of service following breakdowns in the past 24 hours.
“We have 5,106MW on planned maintenance and 15,576MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.”
