Nelson Mandela Bay massacre accused were out on bail
Three of the five suspects from bloody KwaNobuhle shootings also facing murder charges in other cases
Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni - 18 October 2022
As five men accused of killing nine people and wounding another were brought to court on Monday under heavy police guard, it emerged that at least three of them were out on bail at the time of the shootings on unrelated murder charges.
The girlfriends of the accused cheered them as they appeared in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court, where their identities were made public for the first time...
As five men accused of killing nine people and wounding another were brought to court on Monday under heavy police guard, it emerged that at least three of them were out on bail at the time of the shootings on unrelated murder charges.
The girlfriends of the accused cheered them as they appeared in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate's Court, where their identities were made public for the first time...
