×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay massacre accused were out on bail

Three of the five suspects from bloody KwaNobuhle shootings also facing murder charges in other cases

Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni - 18 October 2022

As five men accused of killing nine people and wounding another were brought to court on Monday under heavy police guard, it emerged that at least three of them were out on bail  at the time of the shootings  on unrelated murder charges.

The girlfriends of the accused cheered them as they appeared in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court, where  their identities were made public for the first time...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...
Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...

Most Read