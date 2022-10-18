Nelson Mandela Bay fashion designer snapped up by retail giant
By Zamandulo Malonde - 18 October 2022
A Gqeberha fashion designer, Thando Piliso, has continued to cement his brand on runways across the continent and will soon have his foot in one of SA’s biggest retail markets through his partnership with Mr Price.
The Thando Piliso Africa brand founder earned himself an internship programme with the Mr Price Group, after flying the SA flag at Fashion Without Borders Africa in Botswana. ..
