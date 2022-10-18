Engineering incubator programme gets R110K boost from BASF

Incubating Great Engineering Minds (iGEMS), a programme focused on developing engineering skills among disadvantaged youth in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, has received a R111,000 donation from BASF.

As one of the world's leading chemical companies, the donation solidifies BASF's effort in promoting and improving maths, science and engineering education in schools.

BASF has been a supporter of the iGEMS programme since 2016. During this period, the company has hosted 11 students doing their learnership year. Five students went on to study towards a chemical engineering qualification, two towards one in mechanical engineering, two in mechatronics, one in computer science, and one did a millwright apprenticeship.

“BASF believes that helping the youth today makes for a better tomorrow. Programmes like iGEMS prepare this generation in developing new products and processes that will create chemistry for a sustainable future,” says site director Paul Mandersloot.