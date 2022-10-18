Engineering incubator programme gets R110K boost from BASF
Incubating Great Engineering Minds is at the forefront of developing employable graduate engineers in the automotive, construction and renewable energy sectors
Incubating Great Engineering Minds (iGEMS), a programme focused on developing engineering skills among disadvantaged youth in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, has received a R111,000 donation from BASF.
As one of the world's leading chemical companies, the donation solidifies BASF's effort in promoting and improving maths, science and engineering education in schools.
BASF has been a supporter of the iGEMS programme since 2016. During this period, the company has hosted 11 students doing their learnership year. Five students went on to study towards a chemical engineering qualification, two towards one in mechanical engineering, two in mechatronics, one in computer science, and one did a millwright apprenticeship.
“BASF believes that helping the youth today makes for a better tomorrow. Programmes like iGEMS prepare this generation in developing new products and processes that will create chemistry for a sustainable future,” says site director Paul Mandersloot.
iGEMS is a 4-phase education-to-employment incubator programme which includes maths, science, computers, robotics, coding and life skills tutoring for Grade 11 and 12 learners, learnership programmes at member companies, and bursary assistance for university studies.
iGEMS GM Berenice Rose says their programme aligns with the needs of the automotive, construction, renewable energy and related sectors.
The programme aims to transform the lives of disadvantaged learners in Nelson Mandela Bay by developing employable graduate engineers with the will and passion to add value to their workplace.
“Through our partnership-driven approach, we invest in youth who acquire a strong work ethic and the self-belief to succeed in becoming skilled future graduate professionals, which contributes to positive economic growth and reducing youth unemployment. We are committed to incubating engineering graduates who display leadership and professionalism,” says Rose.
Eighty percent of iGEMS students have been successful in obtaining bursaries for tertiary studies, with the first group of engineers graduating at the beginning of 2022.
BASF and iGEMS are proud to report the 100% employment of these graduates.
This article was paid for by BASF.
