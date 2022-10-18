Human rights commission shines light on social cohesion
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 18 October 2022
The SA Human Rights Commission has called on citizens to rally behind a new social cohesion initiative by listening to each other’s stories, engaging respectfully and “crossing the divide”.
Commission deputy chair Fatima Chohan said SA was rife with social disharmony and a lack of solidarity reflecting fear, anger and exclusion...
Human rights commission shines light on social cohesion
The SA Human Rights Commission has called on citizens to rally behind a new social cohesion initiative by listening to each other’s stories, engaging respectfully and “crossing the divide”.
Commission deputy chair Fatima Chohan said SA was rife with social disharmony and a lack of solidarity reflecting fear, anger and exclusion...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics