Ford forges the way for Gqeberha NPOs’ skills development

A group of Gqeberha nonprofit organisations was recently afforded the opportunity to bolster skills development through Ford’s grant fund programme.
One of Ford’s biggest Global Caring Month projects was implemented at the Association for the Physically Disabled (APD) in Gqeberha, where an unused space was refurbished and equipped with a sewing skills development centre for the training of unemployed young people with physical disabilities.
The project was one of 19 completed across Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape in September which totalled R2m in grants from the Ford Motor Company Fund.
In addition to the APD project, five other institutions benefited from the intervention, including Protea Primary, which received a grant to erect two new classrooms, repair ceilings and floors of existing facilities and build additional toilets.
Repair and maintenance projects were undertaken at three NPOs in Gqeberha — the SOS Children’s Village, Indlela Mental Health and Sunshine Day Care.
Skills development was the focus at the Al-Fidaa Foundation, where 12 unemployed young women were sponsored for a four-week home baking course facilitated by qualified chefs, giving them the training to start their own home baking businesses.
Al-Fidaa Foundation spokesperson Mohammed Matvad said the grants were making a tangible difference in the lives of the Gqeberha beneficiaries.
“One of the most effective ways we can tackle unemployment is by stimulating growth in our economy and promoting entrepreneurship so more people become self-employed.
“And this is what our skills development projects do with grants like this from Ford,” Matvad said.
The beneficiaries are nominated by Ford employees and dealers, who also volunteer their time and skills to help the under-resourced organisations achieve their goals.
Ford Motor Company Africa president Neale Hill said investing in the community was an essential part of the business.
“Whether it’s refurbishing a classroom or sports facilities, delivering reusable sanitary pads, or giving people the training and skills to start their own businesses, we all have an important role to play in empowering and uplifting the people of SA,” Hill said.
In East London, the development foundation of the Ntombam Group received a grant for its campaign to keep girls in school.
The funding is used to manufacture and distribute sanitary towels to pupils in East London.
The organisation also obtained a grant to support a feeding project for underprivileged children in Gqeberha.
The Soqaqamba Home in Cookhouse was awarded a grant to refurbish the bathrooms, drainage system and septic tanks at the children’s home.
Ford forges the way for Gqeberha NPOs' skills development
