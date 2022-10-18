Eskom implements stage 4 load-shedding

Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding on Tuesday morning.
Load-shedding stage 2 had initially been scheduled between 4pm and 12am from Monday to Wednesday but the power utilility said in a brief statement on social media at about 5.45am that they had implemented stage 4 at 5.30am "due to breakdowns of five generators at five power stations overnight".
The load-shedding will be implemented until further notice.
Here are your Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules:
