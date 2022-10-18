×

News

Eskom implements stage 4 load-shedding

By Herald Reporter - 18 October 2022
Stage 4 load-shedding was implemented at 5.30am
Image: 123RF/ beercrafter

Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding on Tuesday morning.

Load-shedding stage 2 had initially been scheduled between 4pm and 12am from Monday to Wednesday but the power utilility said in a brief statement on social media at about 5.45am that they had implemented stage 4 at 5.30am "due to breakdowns of five generators at five power stations overnight".

The load-shedding will be implemented until further notice. 

Here are your Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules:

