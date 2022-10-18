Council meeting scheduled to be held virtually due to security concerns

Alleged security threats resulted in Tuesday’s Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting being moved to a virtual sitting.
The 2pm meeting was meant to take place at the Feather Market Centre and the city’s stadium.
The virtual change was announced by corporate services executive director Nosipho Xhego on Tuesday when she issued a directive on behalf of speaker Gary van Niekerk that the meeting would be held on Microsoft Teams.
The meeting is a continuation from last week after it was adjourned before it started when concerns were raised about ANC councillor Lorna Makwetu’s inability to access the Old Wool Board Exchange building due to her physical impairment.
Mayor Retief Odendaal said he was not sure what the concerns were but believed they were legitimate.
“I think there were notices sent by the EFF and ANC saying that they wanted the meeting to be held in one venue and I don’t know the reason for that,” he said.
“I’m not precisely sure, but the speaker would be best suited to tell you, but I believe the security concerns are legitimate.
“All I’m interested in is getting through that council agenda no matter where the meeting is held because it contains millions of rand of town planning amendments.”
Van Niekerk could not be reached for comment.
Xhego’s letter was addressed to councillors, the city manager, the CEO and executive directors.
ANC councillor Wandisile Jikeka said the party had been shocked to receive the communication and had been trying to reach Odendaal and Van Niekerk.
He said the party had indicated on Monday that it wanted to gather in one venue after being told that the governing coalition partners would be at the Feather Market Centre and the opposition would be at the stadium.
“We questioned them about the security threat they came with, but there are no explanations,” he said.
“We have contacted council chief whip Bill Harington and he said those who want to can attend physically at the Feather Market Centre.
“We have informed them that connecting virtually would be challenging for some councillors due to load-shedding, gadgets not in a good condition, and the data [allocation] is not enough to carry us through the month.”
He said there were items on the agenda that the coalition government wanted to pass and it would be difficult to do if everyone was under one roof.
Jikeka said Harington had declined a request for a multiparty whippery to iron out the issues.
Harington, however, disputed this.
“I received several requests from councillors who requested a multiparty whippery caucus and we agreed for it to be at 12pm so we can face one another.”
He said the security concerns were due to some councillors posting on social media about how they would barge into the Feather Market Centre.
“We viewed that as a breach of trust among councillors because we are all expected to conduct ourselves in a professional manner.”
EFF councillor and municipal public accounts committee chair Khanya Ngqisha said the virtual meeting was being used to remove him from the position.
He said the DA-led coalition wanted to push through motions of exigency to remove him and rules and ethics chair and EFF councillor Zanele Sikawuti.
“If they want chaos they will get it from us.
“We are going to look for the speaker and will be attending where he is,” he said.
Ngqisha said motions needed to go through a proper channel and should be submitted 10 days before the meeting.
“We have [also] raised the challenges of connecting virtually, but then we are told of a security threat.
“It is just a tactic to manage us.”
Bay UDM spokesperson Yongama Zingebe said when there were threats councillors were sent to different venues, which had happened in the past.
“We don’t want to subject any councillors to conditions that are unsafe,” he said.
“No councillor has ever complained about connectivity issues in the past and therefore those who are murmuring about such should join from the offices in City Hall and the officials will help them,” he said.
